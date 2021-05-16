SNL must-see: Kate McKinnon gives us a dynamite Liz Cheney impression

Watch highlights from the nineteenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key with Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest.

Representative Liz Cheney (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss her recent conflicts with the Republican Party.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines proving effective against new variants of the virus.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Chicago releasing feral cats to control the city’s rat crisis.

The cold open: Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) presents different scenarios to demonstrate the new COVID-19 mask guidelines.

The monologue: First-time host Keegan-Michael Key attempts to perfect the “classic” SNL monologue.

A high school graduation ceremony keeps getting interrupted by some disruptive parents.

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.