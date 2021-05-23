SNL concludes its forty-sixth season with a heartfelt look-back

Watch highlights from the twentieth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy with Lil Nas X as the musical guest, including Cecily Strong’s possibly final bit as Jeanine Pirro.

Jeanine Pirro (portrayed by Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to discuss the relaxing restrictions on the Mexico–United States border.

Pete Davidson stops by Weekend Update to discuss mental health during the coronavirus pandemic and the return to normalcy.

A commercial starring Vin Diesel (Beck Bennett) advertises the reopening of AMC Theatres after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The not very cold open: The SNL cast reflects on writing and performing season 46’s sketches during the coronavirus pandemic.

The monologue: First-time host Anya Taylor-Joy talks about her hit Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit and shares a the secret to playing chess.

In this Cut For Time sketch Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Beck Bennett attempt to pitch Anya Taylor-Joy some The Queen’s Gambit-related sketches.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like President Biden test driving an electric pickup truck.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a new pizza vending machine in Rome.

