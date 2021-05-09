SNL celebrates Mother’s Day after weeks-long hiatus

Watch highlights from the eighteenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Elon Musk, with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

Not quite a cold open: Miley Cyrus helps the cast pay tribute to their amazing mothers.

Partygoers (Elon Musk, Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd) try to make it through extremely awkward conversations.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Donald Trump launching his new blog.

Financial Expert Lloyd Ostertag (Elon Musk) stops by Weekend Update to discuss cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a photo of the Bidens and Carters going viral.

A commercial advertises a TV show following a Pennsylvania detective (Kate McKinnon) determined to solve a murder case.

