White House releases new official portraits of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

It is customary, within a few weeks of a presidential and vice presidential inauguration, for the White House to designate two images as the official portraits of the President and Vice President of the United States. Today, the images that will serve as the photographic representations of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris through the end of their current terms were released. Take a look:

President Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris

Both of these lovely portraits already adorn the Wikipedia entries for Biden and Harris.