SNL uses fake Minnesota news show to comment on Derek Chauvin trial

Watch highlights from the seventeenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Carey Mulligan, with Kid Cudi as the musical guest.

The cold open: News anchors (Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim) have an on-air debate about the current racial issues in America.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like President Joe Biden’s new executive actions on gun control.

The Iceberg that sank the Titanic (Bowen Yang) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his new album.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Tyler Perry developing a new Madea TV series.

Bruce Springsteen (Beck Bennett) and former President Barack Obama (Chris Redd) stop by Weekend Update to discuss their friendship and their new podcast Renegades.

In this Star Trek prequel, a spaceship’s crew has a hard time dealing with two dramatic crewmates (Carey Mulligan, Mikey Day).

