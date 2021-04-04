It’s Matt Gaetz’s turn to be skewered (repeatedly!) by SNL

Watch highlights from the sixteenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Daniel Kaluuya, with St. Vincent as the musical guest.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Biden’s new New Deal and Matt Gaetz’s alleged crimes.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like National Peanut Butter Day.

The cold open: A talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) features guests Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), Pepé Le Pew (Kate McKinnon) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson).

COVID-19 vaccine commentary: A doctor (Daniel Kaluuya) challenges his unvaccinated family members (Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson) to answer some questions correctly on a game show.

In this Cut for Time sketch, a Marine captain (Daniel Kaluuya) briefs a group of soldiers (Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd) on an urgent rescue mission.

A group of frat boys (Daniel Kaluuya, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang) attempt to plan a last-second trip to Tahoe.

