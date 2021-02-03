Wyoming Republican ex-legislator on Trump: “I felt used and I felt lied to”

I felt used and I felt lied to… And then I began to think that all Trump gave us was promises. I’m not sure he kept them… It’s like we’ve collectively lost our minds. I don’t know how to make it better. I wish it could get better. I just hope that with time, maybe people will calm down.

— Wyoming Republican Amy Edmonds, a former state legislator who has begun to fall out of the Donald Trump cult following the 2020 presidential election. Edmonds told The Washington Post that many of her friends are calling her a RINO — Republican In Name Only.