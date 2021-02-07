SNL pokes fun at sports broadcasting during 2021 Super Bowl weekend episode

Watch highlights from the eleventh episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Dan Levy, with Phoebe Bridgerton as the musical guest.

The cold open: James “No, Not That One” Brown (Kenan Thompson) interviews Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid (Aidy Bryant) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians (Aidy Bryant) during the NFL Super Bowl Pre-game show.

The monologue: First-time host Dan Levy gives a tour of SNL’s COVID-safe backstage space.

Cut for time fake product commercial: In this Cut for Time sketch, a commercial advertises FaceFuel, a line of male cosmetics that are absolutely not makeup.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Mitch McConnell criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene for her extreme conspiracy theories.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a man building a backyard rollercoaster for his children.

A group of friends (Dan Levy, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner) tell each other the many ways they have been staying safe from COVID-19.

