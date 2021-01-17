Trump to flee D.C. and seek rehabilitation in a “MAGA” oasis

It fits in with Florida’s overall character of being the magnet for all insanity in the universe… We are what we are in the great state of Florida, and that is a state of lives restarting and second-chances and reboots and low property taxes and liberal bankruptcy laws and a fairly casual approach to public ethics. Florida, in some freakish, horrible way, is the Trumpiest of states. This is the logical place for them to come.

— Longtime Republican strategist Rick Wilson (via The Washington Post: Trump to flee Washington and seek rehabilitation in a “MAGA” oasis: Florida)