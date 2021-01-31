SNL pays tribute to Peach State’s political metamorphosis with “BlueGeorgia” sketch

Watch highlights from the tenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by John Krasinski, with Machine Gun Kelly as the musical guest.

Locals (John Krasinski, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Andrew Dismukes) explain to a visitor (Pete Davidson) the rules of living in Georgia, the newest blue state.

The cold open: Kate McKinnon interviews Rep. Greene (Cecily Strong), a GameStop investor (Pete Davidson), Jack Dorsey (Mikey Day), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat), O.J. Simpson (Kenan Thompson) and Tom Brady (John Krasinski) to discuss current events.

TV show characters (John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman) perform renditions of their show’s opening credits songs.

A game night goes awry thanks to the secrets of some guests (John Krasinski, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner).

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like GameStop’s recent rise in stock value.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Southwest airlines changing their policy on emotional support animals.

Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Guy (Beck Bennett), stops by Weekend Update to talk about getting banned from Twitter.

Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese (Bowen Yang, Kyle Mooney) stop by Weekend Update to discuss their friendship and their recent collaboration, Pretend It’s a City.

