Mijente staffer explains how they went about engaging Georgia’s Latino electorate ahead of the runoffs

Political Director Tania Unzueta Carrasco of the Latinx/Hispanic outreach organization Mijente took to social media today to explain how they were able to contact every single – yes, every single – Latino or Hispanic voter in the state of Georgia.

In short, they used micro-targeted messaging (leaning Republican Latinx/Hispanic voters were messaged primarily around immigration and healthcare, for example), had two hundred canvassers working across the state and learned their skills from longer-established civil rights organizations within Georgia before going to work.

The thread is available on Twitter for your reading enjoyment.