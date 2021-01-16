How did we get here? A call for evangelical reckoning on Trump

If you asked today, “What’s an evangelical?” to most people, I would want them to say: someone who believes Jesus died on the cross for our sin and in our place and we’re supposed to tell everyone about it. But for most people they’d say, “Oh, those are those people who are really super supportive of the president no matter what he does.” And I don’t think that’s what we want to be known for. That’s certainly not what I want to be known for.