Cascadia was poised to lead on climate. Can it still?
British Columbia, Washington and Oregon all aimed to slash emissions. After epic battles, they failed. Read The Tyee’s first installment on creating a zero-CO2 bioregion.
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
Cascadia was poised to lead on climate. Can it still?
British Columbia, Washington and Oregon all aimed to slash emissions. After epic battles, they failed. Read The Tyee’s first installment on creating a zero-CO2 bioregion.