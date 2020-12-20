SNL’s last episode of 2020 celebrates the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine and bids good riddance to Trump

Watch highlights from the ninth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Kristen Wiig, with Dua Lipa as the musical guest.

The cold open: Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and his wife Karen (Lauren Holt) receive the COVID-19 vaccine live on national television.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife donating $4 billion to pandemic relief organizations.

A family (Kristen Wiig, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chloe Fineman) shows off what they received for Christmas this year.

