SNL serves up spoof of Newsmax; needles Dr. Deborah Birx in December 12th cold open

Watch highlights from the eighth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Timothée Chalamet, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as the musical guest.

Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Birx (Heidi Gardner) about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.

An anchor (Alex Moffat) hosts Newsmax’s latest TV offering, Sportsmax.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like President Trump’s election lawsuits getting denied by the Supreme Court.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Vice President Pence announcing new Space Force bases.

Dr. Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss the new COVID-19 vaccine.

A young man (Timothée Chalamet) has big dreams for his pet horse.

