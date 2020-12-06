SNL scores again with devastating parody of Rudy Giuliani and Melissa Carone

Watch highlights from the seventh episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Jason Bateman, with Morgan Wallen as the musical guest.

The cold open: Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution announcement.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Melania Trump unveiling the White House Christmas decorations.

Pete Davidson stops by Weekend Update to discuss Staten Island’s protests against indoor dining restrictions.

Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) receives a series of Christmas letters from an insistent man (Pete Davidson).

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.