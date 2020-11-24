Republican Aaron Van Langevelde chose to follow the law and not Trump by voting to certify Michigan’s state election results

We can agree to disagree, but I think the law is on my side here. Our duty is very simple, and it’s a duty… We have no authority to request an audit, to delay or block certification, to review inaccuracies that happened at the local level. Those results have been certified. Our duty is to look at those certified results, look at the math, and then certify. The statute couldn’t be more clear.
— Aaron Van Langevelde, the Republican member of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers who voted to certify the results of the November 2020 general election, explaining his yes vote (via The Detroit Free Press: Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results)