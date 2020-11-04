Lindsey Graham looks set to win re-election

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina looks set to win his bid for re-election. Graham spent most of this year as the clear favorite in the race, but an excellently run campaign by Democrat Jaime Harrison brought the race surprisingly close in recent months.

Harrison (who was hoping to make South Carolina the first ever state to have two Black senators) raised record-breaking amounts of money, and at points was tied with Graham in the polls.

Harrison just conceded to his Republican opponent, but claimed that his campaign “proved that a new South is rising – tonight only slowed us down.”

The race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the state was never in question, and it appears that Trump’s presence on the ballot gave Graham a much-needed down-ballot boost.