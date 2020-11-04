Joe Biden wins New Hampshire

The New York Times has called New Hampshire for Joe Biden. The state voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but only by a couple of thousand votes. The Trump campaign made a play at winning the Granite State immediately after the conventions, but the attention of both campaigns has waned in recent weeks.

However, in a situation where the electoral college vote is razor-thin, Biden will be very grateful to have New Hampshire’s four votes on his side.

Perhaps more importantly, Biden’s strong lead in the Granite State probably indicates that he is performing well in the neighboring state of Maine.