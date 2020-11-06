Good morning. Joe Biden has the lead.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Joe Biden took the lead in the two key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, there are still plenty of votes to count (around 100,000) and Biden’s lead is expected to grow in the coming hours.If he takes Pennsylvania, it’s all over – Donald Trump has no path to 270 electoral college votes without the state.

In Georgia, there are fewer than 10,000 outstanding ballots, and the Vice President’s lead of slightly over 1,000 votes is almost certain to be the subject of a recount.

The presidential race isn’t the only Georgia election that has everyone holding their breath. In the state’s regularly-scheduled Senate election, incumbent Republican David Perdue looks set to miss the 50% threshold he needed to avoid a runoff by a mere 0.2%. This gives Democrats an opportunity to pick up two badly-needed seats in the U.S. Senate, as Georgia’s special Senate election was already due to end in a runoff.