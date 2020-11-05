Gary Peters wins re-election in Michigan

The Democrats’ odds of winning back the Senate have been given another small boost, as Gary Peters of Michigan wins his re-election bid.

Peters was challenged by John James, an African-American businessman and veteran who is considered a rising star in the Michigan state GOP. The race was extremely close last night (within a 1% margin), but as increasing numbers of mail-in ballots from Democratic-leaning areas are being counted, Peters has pulled convincingly ahead.

Democrats still need to flip two more seats to win control of the Senate (assuming Biden wins the presidency) and it is uncertain where these wins will come from.