Donald Trump uses late night White House press conference to misinform and spread confusion.

Trump has appeared before a crowd of mostly maskless supporters to do all but declare victory. So far, he has claimed that he will win Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina (no credible news organization has predicted winners in these states), while also continuing to sow the seeds of excuses for any defeat he suffers. He has alluded to baseless claims of election fraud, and also suggested that counting has been frozen in some areas: “We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was called off.” (It is unclear what he is babbling on about).

Trump went on to say: “Frankly, we did win this election!” DO NOT BELIEVE THIS LIAR. There are not nearly enough votes counted yet to back up Trump’s claims, and some of the states he has claimed to won are still too close to call.