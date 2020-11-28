DNC members outline party reforms in letter to Biden

“Twenty-nine Democratic National Committee members have joined a call for structural reforms to increase transparency and ensure fairness in the nominating process,” David Moore writes. Read this article to better understand the difference between the elected members of the Democratic National Committee (who collectively do not have as much power as many Facebook commenters seem to think it does) and the DNC Chair, who gets to appoint a large slate of at-large members, owing to “reforms” implemented after Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign decades ago.