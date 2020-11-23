Trump has refused to concede and taken ever more brazen steps, legally and politically, to reverse his election defeat. Yet he’s shown little sign of performing the job he’s trying so hard to keep. On Saturday, Trump left the virtual G-20 summit to play golf as other leaders, including those of Germany, France, South Korea and Italy, discussed by video a global response to the worsening pandemic.
— Janet Hook (Excerpt from a news analysis for The Los Angeles Times: Biden preps to be president as Trump fights for the job he is ignoring)