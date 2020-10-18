SNL spoofs dueling presidential town halls with October 17th cold open

Watch highlights from the third episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Issa Rae at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H, with Justin Bieber as the musical guest.

The cold open: George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin).

A commercial advertises a product called 5-hour Empathy.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like NBC hosting a town hall for Trump.

Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany Trump (Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman) stop by Weekend Update to discuss the potential outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

A Chicago news anchor (Kenan Thompson) and his guests (Issa Rae, Ego Nwodim) discuss who they will vote for in an upcoming local election.

