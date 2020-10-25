SNL satirizes final presidential debate; Adele dazzles in hosting debut

Watch highlights from the fourth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Adele at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H, with H.E.R. as the musical guest.

The cold open: Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

Sketch of the night: Pop superstar Adele competes against other women (Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt) for the love of Ben K (Beck Bennett).

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Coronavirus infections spiking across the country.

Melissa Villaseñor stops by Weekend Update to share how she quarantined by herself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.

A group of friends (Adele, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang) receive a grim psychic reading from Madame Vivelda (Kate McKinnon).

Watch Adele struggle to avoid breaking (and fail!): Three divorcées (Adele, Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner) marvel on the wonders of Africa.

Watch all of the sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.