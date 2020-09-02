Larry Flynt on his final farewell to the Falwells

They support Republican politicians eager to gut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, welfare and other programs designed to do what Jesus Christ strived for: the reduction of human suffering in this vale of tears. They live in multimillion-dollar mansions and fly around in private jets, while fleecing their flock for “prayer donations” guaranteed to cure incurable diseases and afflictions.
— Hustler publisher Larry Flynt on right wing televangelist scam artists like Jim Bakker, Jimmy Swaggart, Paula White, and Jerry Falwell’s son.