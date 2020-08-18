2020 DNC Day Two Watch Guide: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to speak

As announced by the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), here is the run of show (sans timepoints) and speaking program guide for tonight’s 2020 DNC general session.
The general session will be begin airing at 6 PM Pacific Time.
The theme of Tuesday’s program is “Leadership Matters.” A moment like now demands real leadership. A leader who has the experience and character to meet the moment. A leader who will unite us, tell us the truth, take responsibility, listen to experts and be an example for the nation. Strong people and strong countries rise up during crises, don’t shy away from what is tough, and lead with competence. With Joe Biden as our president, we will restore honesty and integrity to our government, and stake out a renewed leadership role in the world. And we will create more justice, more fairness and more equality for all.
Tonight’s focus is on the leaders and the experts, the veterans, the activists, and all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up—and don’t back down—from a fight over what’s right.
LEADERSHIP MATTERS
Call to Order
The Honorable Tom Barrett
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Credentials Committee Report
James Roosevelt Jr.
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Lorraine Miller
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Rules Committee Report
The Honorable Barney Frank
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Maria Cardona
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Platform Committee Report
Julie Chavez Rodriguez
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Dennis McDonough
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
THE LEADERS WE ARE
Keynote Address: “We Step Up to Lead”
Young and diverse elected leaders will offer different ideas and different perspectives during the keynote address, but everyone will speak to the future we’re building together—and why we need Joe Biden’s leadership right now.
Full list of participants here.
Introduction
Tracee Ellis Ross
American actress
We Respect the Constitution
Remarks
Sally Yates
Former Acting Attorney General of the United States
Remarks
The Honorable Charles Schumer
Minority Leader of the United States Senate
We Lead from the Oval Office
Remarks
Caroline Kennedy
Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy
Remarks
The Honorable Jimmy Carter
39th President of the United States
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady of the United States
Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States
THE LEADER WE NEED
Introduction
Tom Perez
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie Sanders
Bob King
Former President of the United Auto Workers
The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe Biden
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware
Roll Call Across America
THE LEADERS WE ARE
We Take On the Toughest Challenges
The Biden Plan: Healthcare
We share Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect those with preexisting conditions, and expand access to every American – because for Joe Biden and his family, this is personal.
A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on Healthcare
Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, everyday Americans on what the Affordable Care Act means to them, to their health, and to their loved ones – and they all stress why we can’t stop working to expand access and bring costs down, especially during this pandemic.
Remarks
Ady Barkan
Progressive activist
THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS
Remarks
The Honorable John Kerry
Former United States Secretary of State
Former United States Senator, Massachusetts
2004 Democratic Nominee for President
A True Commander-In-Chief
The Biden Plan: National Security
National Security leaders who have served Democratic and Republican Presidents make the case for Joe Biden’s steady, experienced leadership.
Family, Faith, and Country First
“Teacher”
The story of Dr. Biden’s life, her career, and her relationship with Joe Biden, family, and staff.
Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
Former Second Lady of the United States
Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter