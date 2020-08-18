2020 DNC Day Two Watch Guide: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to speak

As announced by the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), here is the run of show (sans timepoints) and speaking program guide for tonight’s 2020 DNC general session.

The general session will be begin airing at 6 PM Pacific Time.

Watch live here:

The theme of Tuesday’s program is “Leadership Matters.” A moment like now demands real leadership. A leader who has the experience and character to meet the moment. A leader who will unite us, tell us the truth, take responsibility, listen to experts and be an example for the nation. Strong people and strong countries rise up during crises, don’t shy away from what is tough, and lead with competence. With Joe Biden as our president, we will restore honesty and integrity to our government, and stake out a renewed leadership role in the world. And we will create more justice, more fairness and more equality for all.

Tonight’s focus is on the leaders and the experts, the veterans, the activists, and all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up—and don’t back down—from a fight over what’s right.

LEADERSHIP MATTERS

Call to Order

The Honorable Tom Barrett

Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Credentials Committee Report

James Roosevelt Jr.

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Lorraine Miller

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Rules Committee Report

The Honorable Barney Frank

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Maria Cardona

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Platform Committee Report

Julie Chavez Rodriguez

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Dennis McDonough

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

THE LEADERS WE ARE

Keynote Address: “We Step Up to Lead”

Young and diverse elected leaders will offer different ideas and different perspectives during the keynote address, but everyone will speak to the future we’re building together—and why we need Joe Biden’s leadership right now.

Full list of participants here.

Introduction

Tracee Ellis Ross

American actress

We Respect the Constitution

Remarks

Sally Yates

Former Acting Attorney General of the United States

Remarks

The Honorable Charles Schumer

Minority Leader of the United States Senate

We Lead from the Oval Office

Remarks

Caroline Kennedy

Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks

The Honorable Jimmy Carter

39th President of the United States

Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady of the United States

Remarks

The Honorable Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States

THE LEADER WE NEED

Introduction

Tom Perez

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie Sanders

Bob King

Former President of the United Auto Workers

The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe Biden

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

Roll Call Across America

THE LEADERS WE ARE

We Take On the Toughest Challenges

The Biden Plan: Healthcare

We share Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect those with preexisting conditions, and expand access to every American – because for Joe Biden and his family, this is personal.

A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on Healthcare

Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, everyday Americans on what the Affordable Care Act means to them, to their health, and to their loved ones – and they all stress why we can’t stop working to expand access and bring costs down, especially during this pandemic.

Remarks

Ady Barkan

Progressive activist

THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS

Remarks

The Honorable John Kerry

Former United States Secretary of State

Former United States Senator, Massachusetts

2004 Democratic Nominee for President

A True Commander-In-Chief

The Biden Plan: National Security

National Security leaders who have served Democratic and Republican Presidents make the case for Joe Biden’s steady, experienced leadership.

Family, Faith, and Country First

“Teacher”

The story of Dr. Biden’s life, her career, and her relationship with Joe Biden, family, and staff.

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

Former Second Lady of the United States

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter