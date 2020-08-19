2020 DNC Day Three Watch Guide: Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris to speak

As announced by the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), here is the run of show (sans timepoints) and speaking program guide for tonight’s 2020 DNC general session.

The general session will be begin airing at 6 PM Pacific Time.

The theme of Wednesday’s program is “A More Perfect Union.” America is not going back to normal, because normal wasn’t good enough. As he leads us out of crisis, Joe Biden will help us build back better. An economy that helps working families and small businesses rise up. A climate change plan that is one of the most ambitious ever proposed. He will reform our broken immigration system, fight for sane gun laws, and ensure equal pay and strong health protections for women. And he will have a historic partner in these efforts: the first female vice president.

Tonight Americans will hear from Former President Barack Obama, Senator Kamala Harris—the 2020 Democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States, and many others who are committed to working alongside Joe Biden to achieve his goals to form a more perfect union.

Highlights from tonight’s program are listed below:

A MORE PERFECT UNION

Welcome to Wisconsin

The Honorable Tony Evers

Governor of Wisconsin

A MORE PERFECT SOCIETY

Introduction

Kerry Washington

American actress

A More Perfect Union Means…Ending Gun Violence

“America Rising: March for our Lives”

Featuring activist and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez, whose generation has risen up to say enough to gun violence.

Remarks

DeAndra Dycus

A mother whose son was left paralyzed by a stray bullet at the age of 13.

Remarks

The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

A More Perfect Union…Means Tackling Climate Change

Remarks

The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham

Governor of New Mexico

The Biden Plan: Climate Change

A video focused on Joe Biden’s plan to combat climate change and secure a clean-energy future, narrated by an IBEW union worker from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

A Conversation with Young Climate Activists

Young organizers talk about how they’re taking control of their future, and why they need a president like Joe Biden who will work with them.

Performance

Billie Eilish

American singer-songwriter

A More Perfect Union…Means Keeping Immigrant Families Together

“A Letter to Trump on Immigration”

“Mr. President, you tore our world apart.”

Remarks

The Sanchez Family

Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, with her daughters Jessica, who is a Dreamer, and Lucy.

America Rising: Immigrants Rebuilding America

We can never say it often or loudly enough: immigrants and refugees revitalize and renew America. Immigrants built this country, and immigrants will rebuild this country.

Performance

Prince Royce

Dominican-American singer-songwriter

A More Perfect Union…Means Women Lead

America Rising: From Women’s Suffrage to the Women’s March

It has been 100 years this week since women won the right to vote, and they’ve been leading ever since.

Remarks

The Honorable Hillary Clinton

2016 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States

Former United States Secretary of State

Former United States Senator, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Remarks

Mariska Hargitay

American actress and advocate

Ruth Glenn

CEO and President of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Carly Dryden

At-Large Regional Advisor, “It’s On Us”

“When You See Something Wrong”

A video highlighting Joe Biden’s leadership on the Violence Against Women Act and its legacy.

A MORE PERFECT ECONOMY

Remarks

The Honorable Hilda Solis

Los Angeles County Supervisor

Former United States Secretary of Labor

“You Built America” – A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden

Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, union workers around how to build back better a new economy for our families and the next generation.

“America Recovering”

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and U.S. Representative from Iowa Cindy Axne talk to small business owners in their communities about how they’re struggling in Donald Trump’s economy.

Remarks

The Honorable Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator, Massachusetts

MORE PERFECT LEADERSHIP

Remarks

The Honorable Barack Obama

44th President of the United States

Nominating Speech

Maya Harris, Meena Harris, and Ella Emhoff

Remarks

The Honorable Kamala Harris

2020 Democratic Nominee for Vice President of the United States

United States Senator, California