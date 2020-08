2020 DNC Day One Watch Guide: Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, Bernie Sanders, and Michelle Obama to speak

As announced by the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), here is the run of show (sans timepoints) and speaking program guide for tonight’s 2020 DNC general session.

The general session will be begin airing at 6 PM Pacific Time.

Watch live here:

The theme of Monday’s program is “We the People.” America is facing a series of monumental challenges—as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and our nation confronts a legacy of racial injustice that has marginalized too many. But as we have learned throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything.

Tonight the nation will hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on these three crises, and who will join Joe Biden in building back better and moving this country forward. With Joe Biden as president, ‘we the people’ will mean all the people.

WE THE PEOPLE

Introduction

Eva Longoria

American actress

“We the People” Gavel In

Everyday Americans will read the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, before Convention Chair and The Honorable Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Call to Order

The Honorable Bennie Thompson

Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem

A multicultural choir performing virtually with singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Invocation

Reverend Gabriel Salguero

President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition

Co-lead pastor of The Lamb’s Church in New York, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Gwen Moore

Sergeant-at-Arms of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin

WE THE PEOPLE DEMANDING RACIAL JUSTICE

Remarks

The Honorable Muriel Bowser

Mayor of Washington, D.C.

Performance

Leon Bridges

American singer

“The Path Forward”: A Conversation with Vice President Biden on Racial Justice

Vice President Biden engages with, and listens to, social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward towards equality, fairness, and justice for all.

Remarks

The Honorable James Clyburn

House Democratic Whip

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

WE THE PEOPLE HELPING EACH OTHER THROUGH COVID-19

Remarks

The Honorable Andrew Cuomo

Governor of the State of New York

Remarks

Kristin Urquiza

A woman whose father lost his life to COVID-19.

A Conversation with Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines

A conversation with a doctor, paramedic, and two nurses on the front lines of this pandemic about what they’ve endured, and what’s at stake in this election for America’s essential medical workers.

Introduction of Performer

The Honorable Sara Gideon

Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives

Performance

Maggie Rogers

American singer-songwriter

Remarks

The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of the State of Michigan

WE THE PEOPLE PUTTING COUNTRY OVER PARTY

Remarks

The Honorable Christine Whitman

Former Governor of New Jersey

Meg Whitman

Former CEO of Hewlett Packard

The Honorable Susan Molinari

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

The Honorable John Kasich

Former Governor of the State of Ohio

Remarks

The Honorable Doug Jones

United States Senator, Alabama

Remarks

The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator, Nevada

Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator, Minnesota

“United We Stand”

Former 2020 Democratic candidates for president of the United States will come together once again to talk about why they ran, what they’re fighting for, and why they believe Joe Biden will bring the nation together, move the nation out of crisis and chaos, and move us forward —featuring Vice Presidential Nominee and Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Jay Inslee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang.

WE THE PEOPLE RECOVERING

Remarks

The Honorable Cedric Richmond

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana

Remarks

The Honorable Bernie Sanders

United States Senator, Vermont

WE THE PEOPLE RISE

Keynote Remarks

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

Performance

Billy Porter and Steven Stills

American singer-songwriters

Benediction

Reverend Dr. Jerry Young

18th President of the National Baptist Convention, USA