2020 DNC Day Four Watch Guide: Deb Haaland, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden to speak

As announced by the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), here is the run of show (sans timepoints) and speaking program guide for tonight’s 2020 DNC general session.
The general session will be begin airing at 6 PM Pacific Time.
The theme of Thursday’s program is “America’s Promise.” The measure of a president is the same as the measure of a person: What principles guide them? How do they handle adversity? Being president doesn’t change who you are—it reveals who you are. Joe Biden is a good man who believes in the promise of America, and as president, he will deliver on that promise for all.
A former public defender, a leading senator, and two-term vice president, Joe Biden is one of the most experienced candidates to ever seek the presidency. Throughout his career, he has been tested by historic recessions, global conflicts, pandemics, divisive politics, and the never-ending quest for justice and fairness in America. Every step of the way, he has risen to the moment with steady and effective leadership. When he gets knocked down, he gets back up.
Joe Biden is a leader who believes in America’s Promise—and believes in delivering on that promise for all of us.
Highlights from tonight’s program are listed below:
THE PROMISE OF AMERICA
“This Time Next Year”
A collection of everyday Americans and prominent leaders share where they want to be this time next year—when Joe Biden is president.
Remarks
Andrew Yang
American businessman
Introduction
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
American actress
Pledge of Allegiance
Cedric Richmond, Jr.
Son of The Honorable Cedric Richmond, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana
National Anthem
The Chicks
Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer
Invocation
Sister Simone Campbell
American Roman Catholic Religious Sister
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
Remarks
The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms
Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia
A Tribute to John Lewis
Directed by Dawn Porter
Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter
Common
American rapper, actor, and writer
Remarks
Jon Meacham
American writer and author
Remarks
The Honorable Deb Halaand
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Mexico
Remarks
The Honorable Alex Padilla
California Secretary of State
The Honorable Jocelyn Benson
Michigan Secretary of State
Remarks
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
“You Built America”: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden
Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, union workers around how to build an economy that rewards work.
Remarks
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Former Surgeon General of the United States
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Baldwin
United States Senator, Wisconsin
The Biden Plan: Military Families
A video that focuses on Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden’s deep commitment to military families.
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois
A Tribute to Beau Biden
A video that focuses on the remarkable life and career of Beau Biden.
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg
Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
“United We Stand”
Joe Biden through the eyes of those who ran against him in 2020—featuring Senator Cory Booker, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.
Remarks
The Honorable Michael Bloomberg
Former Mayor of New York City, New York
The Biden Grandchildren
A video focused on Joe Biden’s family—and in particular his grandchildren, and their close bond.
Remarks
The Biden Children
Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden tell us about their father.
Biden Introduction
The story of Joe Biden’s life, up to this moment—from his parents, to his upbringing, to his greatest challenges, to his biggest successes, to the type of leader, father, husband, and person that he is.
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
2020 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States
Former Vice President of the United States