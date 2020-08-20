2020 DNC Day Four Watch Guide: Deb Haaland, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden to speak

As announced by the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), here is the run of show (sans timepoints) and speaking program guide for tonight’s 2020 DNC general session.

The general session will be begin airing at 6 PM Pacific Time.

Watch live here:

The theme of Thursday’s program is “America’s Promise.” The measure of a president is the same as the measure of a person: What principles guide them? How do they handle adversity? Being president doesn’t change who you are—it reveals who you are. Joe Biden is a good man who believes in the promise of America, and as president, he will deliver on that promise for all.

A former public defender, a leading senator, and two-term vice president, Joe Biden is one of the most experienced candidates to ever seek the presidency. Throughout his career, he has been tested by historic recessions, global conflicts, pandemics, divisive politics, and the never-ending quest for justice and fairness in America. Every step of the way, he has risen to the moment with steady and effective leadership. When he gets knocked down, he gets back up.

Joe Biden is a leader who believes in America’s Promise—and believes in delivering on that promise for all of us.

Highlights from tonight’s program are listed below:

THE PROMISE OF AMERICA

“This Time Next Year”

A collection of everyday Americans and prominent leaders share where they want to be this time next year—when Joe Biden is president.

Remarks

Andrew Yang

American businessman

Introduction

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

American actress

Pledge of Allegiance

Cedric Richmond, Jr.

Son of The Honorable Cedric Richmond, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana

National Anthem

The Chicks

Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer

Invocation

Sister Simone Campbell

American Roman Catholic Religious Sister

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

Remarks

The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia

A Tribute to John Lewis

Directed by Dawn Porter

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter

Common

American rapper, actor, and writer

Remarks

Jon Meacham

American writer and author

Remarks

The Honorable Deb Halaand

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Mexico

Remarks

The Honorable Alex Padilla

California Secretary of State

The Honorable Jocelyn Benson

Michigan Secretary of State

Remarks

The Honorable Cory Booker

United States Senator, New Jersey

“You Built America”: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden

Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, union workers around how to build an economy that rewards work.

Remarks

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Former Surgeon General of the United States

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Baldwin

United States Senator, Wisconsin

The Biden Plan: Military Families

A video that focuses on Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden’s deep commitment to military families.

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Duckworth

United States Senator, Illinois

A Tribute to Beau Biden

A video that focuses on the remarkable life and career of Beau Biden.

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Buttigieg

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

“United We Stand”

Joe Biden through the eyes of those who ran against him in 2020—featuring Senator Cory Booker, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

Remarks

The Honorable Michael Bloomberg

Former Mayor of New York City, New York

The Biden Grandchildren

A video focused on Joe Biden’s family—and in particular his grandchildren, and their close bond.

Remarks

The Biden Children

Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden tell us about their father.

Biden Introduction

The story of Joe Biden’s life, up to this moment—from his parents, to his upbringing, to his greatest challenges, to his biggest successes, to the type of leader, father, husband, and person that he is.

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Biden

2020 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States

Former Vice President of the United States