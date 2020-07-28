Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Tuesday, July 28th, 2020
Video Clip

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, criticized attorney general William Barr for the difference in federal response to armed protesters in Michigan over stay-at-home mandates and the actions taken against protests over the death of George Floyd.

# Permalink :: Posted at 3:37 PM | Submit to Reddit

Tags: ,