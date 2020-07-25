<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is Internal Revenue Service agent John Carpenter’s original stint on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winning $1 million. It originally aired November 19th, 1999. Carpenter was the first contestant to win a million.

(Trivia: “Shortly after winning on Millionaire, Carpenter played himself in a Saturday Night Live skit. Donald Trump, played by Darrell Hammond, announced that Carpenter would be his running-mate in the presidential election. Afterward, Carpenter pretended to call his father, then shouted, ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!'”)