Saturday, July 25th, 2020
Video Clip

This is Internal Revenue Service agent John Carpenter’s original stint on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winning $1 million. It originally aired November 19th, 1999. Carpenter was the first contestant to win a million.

(Trivia: “Shortly after winning on Millionaire, Carpenter played himself in a Saturday Night Live skit. Donald Trump, played by Darrell Hammond, announced that Carpenter would be his running-mate in the presidential election. Afterward, Carpenter pretended to call his father, then shouted, ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!'”)

