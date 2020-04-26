Watch highlights from the seventeenth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, sort of hosted by Brad Pitt, with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

Oh, and congratulations, Dr. Fauci… you got your wish!

In an interview with Fauci, [CNN] anchor Alisyn Camerota noted that “SNL” would be returning to NBC’s airwaves this weekend after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. “What do you think the chances are that somebody will portray you?” Camerota asked. “I have no idea. I hope not,” Fauci replied with a laugh. Camerota quickly suggested a few performers’ names, including Ben Stiller and 56-year-old Pitt. “Oh Brad Pitt,” Fauci, 79, said with a wide grin. “Of course.”

Of course!

The (cold?) open: Dr. Anthony Fauci (Brad Pitt) addresses the public to decipher the coronavirus misinformation Donald Trump has been spreading.

A classic sketch returns… it’s What Up With That! Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and the crew (Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen) welcome Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled and Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader) to the quarantine edition, featuring performances from Quarantina (Cecily Strong) and Howie Hot Wheels and the Lego Kid (Mikey Day).

An advertisement for a grocery store helps sell less-sought-after products with the help of two employees (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant).

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer (Cecily Strong) has some safety tips for people protesting stay-at-home orders.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Trump’s comments about potential COVID-19 treatments and stay-at-home order protests.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Banksy’s bathroom art project and the new Michael Jordan documentary.

David “Big Papi” Ortiz (Kenan Thompson) makes a big Dominican lunch in quarantine with the help of Big Bunny (Bad Bunny).

