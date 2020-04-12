Watch highlights from the sixteenth episode of Saturday Night Live’s forty-fifth season, hosted by Tom Hanks, with Chris Martin as the musical guest:

The cold open/monologue: Tom Hanks opens a special Saturday Night Live as host from his home, where he talks about recovering from COVID-19, does an “audience” Q&A and pays tribute to essential workers.



Best sketch: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Kate McKinnon) invites people to join her workout at home.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che unite over Zoom to tackle the week’s biggest news in the era of physical distancing, like Bernie Sanders suspending his 2020 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a new Twinkies cereal.

Bernie Sanders (Larry David) answers his supporters’ questions about suspending his 2020 presidential campaign and the coronavirus.

Pete Davidson channels Drake in a music video about missing an ex while in quarantine.

Bob Tisdale (Alex Moffat) gives play-by-plays of everyday, at-home activities in the Sport Report.

