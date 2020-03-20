Refusing to go with live coverage. Suspending normal relations with his White House. Always asking: is this something we should amplify? A focus on what he’s doing, not on what he’s saying. The truth sandwich when we feel we have to highlight his false claims. This is what you can expect now that our coverage has been switched to an emergency setting.
— Excerpt from suggested editor’s note crafted by Jay Rosen of PressThink as a guide to how media outlets should cover Trump during the coronavirus pandemic (Today we are switching our coverage of Donald Trump to an emergency setting)