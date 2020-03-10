Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Monday, March 9th, 2020
Photo

Less than twenty-four hours remain to participate in Washington’s 2020 presidential primary! Have you voted? Have you checked in on your friends and family?

Less than twenty-four hours remain to participate in Washington’s 2020 presidential primary! Have you voted? Have you checked in on your friends and family?

# Permalink :: Posted at 8:20 PM | Submit to Reddit