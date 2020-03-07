A revolution of policy or a renaissance of humanity cannot happen without participation in and access to the process — and we all will lose that access if we do not move in concert right now. Of course, some people are opting out because they feel no party offers them hope, but our responsibility is to energize them and to secure the opportunity to fix what is broken together. We need to stop using false equivalencies — because there is nothing comparable to the malevolence of this presidency.
— John Pavlovitz: The privilege of saying you’re a “_______ or bust” progressive