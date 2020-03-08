Governor Jay Inslee appears on CBS’ Face the Nation to talk about coronavirus response with Margaret Brennan

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you about–

GOVERNOR INSLEE: Right.

MARGARET BRENNAN: — the Vice President’s visit because he praised your action. You were very complimentary just now to him. But then the President of the United States had this to say on Friday.

[BEGIN CLIP]

DONALD TRUMP: So I told Mike not to be complimentary of the governor because that governor is a snake. Okay, Inslee. Let me just tell you, we have a lot of problems with the governor.

[END CLIP]

MARGARET BRENNAN: Are politics complicating any part of this?

GOVERNOR INSLEE: Well, we’re… I really don’t care too much what Donald Trump thinks of me. And we just kind of ignore that. It’s background noise, because we really need to work together, Republicans and Democrats. This is a national crisis. We are doing that effectively, as I’ve indicated. I’ve had good meetings with the agency directors.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

GOVERNOR INSLEE: I think that the Vice President has been helpful in this regard. So, look, we’re focusing on people’s health, not on political gamesmanship right now. And that’s what we need to do.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay.

GOVERNOR INSLEE: And I feel good about those efforts.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All right. Governor Inslee, good luck to you.

GOVERNOR INSLEE: You bet. Thank you.

— Excerpt from the full transcript of Jay Inslee on “Face the Nation,” March 8, 2020 (CBS News).