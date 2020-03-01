Watch highlights from the fourteenth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by John Mulaney, with David Byrne as the musical guest.

The cold open: Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) holds a White House press conference to update the American public about the coronavirus and fields questions from Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Joe Biden (John Mulaney), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch).

The obligatory Mulaney musical masterpiece: A man (Pete Davidson) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd) by buying sushi at LaGuardia Airport.

The monologue: John Mulaney does stand-up about hosting the first Saturday Night Live on Leap Year Day, having a baby boomer dad with no friends and his Make-A-Wish experience.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Harvey Weinstein’s conviction and trade jokes they wouldn’t normally tell since they don’t count on Leap Day.

Chris Redd stops by Weekend Update to discuss some of the terrible things that insulted black people during Black History Month.

