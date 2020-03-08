Watch highlights from the fifteenth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by Daniel Craig, with The Weeknd as the musical guest.

A cold open for the ages: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) speaks with Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), Chris Matthews (Darrell Hammond) to discuss the coronavirus panic before interviewing Elizabeth Warren.

Debbie Downer returns! Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch) attends a wedding in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the coronavirus outbreak.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the release date for No Time to Die getting moved because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The girl you wish you hadn’t started a conversation with at a party (Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to talk about the coronavirus outbreak.

A soap opera takes precautions to prevent actors (Daniel Craig, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Chloe Fineman) from contracting the coronavirus.

The monologue: Daniel Craig talks about James Bond and shares a No Time to Die sneak peek.

