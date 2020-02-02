Watch highlights from the twelfth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by JJ Watt, with Luke Combs as the musical guest.

The cold open: Judge Mathis (Kenan Thompson) presides over the Trump removal trial everyone wish had happened but didn’t.

The monologue: JJ Watt talks about his family of NFL players and the Super Bowl.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s argument with an NPR reporter.

JJ Watt has some concerns while recording audio for Madden 21.

A commercial advertises a new men’s product called Olay Eye Black, the only under-eye product designed for reducing glare and signs of aging.

