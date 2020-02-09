Watch highlights from the thirteenth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by RuPaul, with Justin Bieber as the musical guest.

The cold open: 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer (Pete Davidson), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang) face off in a debate.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like President Trump’s reaction to his impeachment acquittal.

Chloe Fineman stops by Weekend Update to discuss and show impressions of her favorite Oscar-worthy performances of the year.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like McDonald’s releasing a new Shamrock Shake.

The Johnson family (RuPaul, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd) faces off against another family (Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner) in an intense game of charades.

Two coal miners (RuPaul, Bowen Yang) find themselves in a tense and dramatic encounter.

