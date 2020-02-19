Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
If these are the revolutionaries, it’s a reality we need to face up to — because it speaks volumes about the predicament we’ve gotten ourselves into. Or, at the least, we need a better word for what’s afoot. After all, what does it say when those calling for access to health care and education are relegated to fringe status by a system and a rigid discourse that can’t think of any other way to describe it?

— The News Tribune’s Matt Driscoll: The Bernie Sanders revolution came to Tacoma. It looked and sounded downright reasonable

