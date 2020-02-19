If these are the revolutionaries, it’s a reality we need to face up to — because it speaks volumes about the predicament we’ve gotten ourselves into. Or, at the least, we need a better word for what’s afoot. After all, what does it say when those calling for access to health care and education are relegated to fringe status by a system and a rigid discourse that can’t think of any other way to describe it?
— The News Tribune’s Matt Driscoll: The Bernie Sanders revolution came to Tacoma. It looked and sounded downright reasonable