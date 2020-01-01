Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Wednesday, January 1st, 2020
Photo

Happy New Year from NPI! May 2020 be the year we rescue our country from the scourge of neofascism

