U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew plans to betray the Democratic Party and join the Trump cult
New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew, who opposes impeachment, has decided to sell out to the Party of Trump, presumably because he is desperate to get reelected in his Republican-leaning congressional district. Already, five of his senior staff have resigned in protest. In defecting to the Republicans, Van Drew is executing an awkward about-face from just a few weeks ago, when he declared: “I am absolutely not changing.” His self-serving treachery epitomizes what’s wrong with our politics.