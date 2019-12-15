Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Sunday, December 15th, 2019
Video Clip

Watch highlights from the ninth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by Scarlett Johansson, with Niall Horan as the musical guest.

The cold open: American households around the country discuss the impeachment of Donald Trump.

George (Beck Bennett) and Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) say what they love about each other in a therapy session.

SNL’s latest fake commercial: A spot advertises thick winter clothes for children.

The Avengers-themed monologue: Scarlett Johansson’s monologue takes a dramatic turn when SNL cast members start turning to dust.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Baby Yoda stops by Weekend Update to talk about his newfound fame.

Watch all the sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.

# Permalink :: Posted at 9:30 AM | Submit to Reddit

Tags: ,