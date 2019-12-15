Watch highlights from the ninth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by Scarlett Johansson, with Niall Horan as the musical guest.

The cold open: American households around the country discuss the impeachment of Donald Trump.

George (Beck Bennett) and Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) say what they love about each other in a therapy session.

SNL’s latest fake commercial: A spot advertises thick winter clothes for children.

The Avengers-themed monologue: Scarlett Johansson’s monologue takes a dramatic turn when SNL cast members start turning to dust.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Baby Yoda stops by Weekend Update to talk about his newfound fame.

