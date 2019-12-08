Watch highlights from the eighth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by Jennifer Lopez , with DaBaby as the musical guest.

The cold open: Foreign leaders (Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, James Corden) that were caught making fun of Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) at the 2019 London NATO summit continue their taunting in the cafeteria.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Kate McKinnon) stop by Weekend Update address a reporter’s accusation that she hates President Trump and to offer him a prayer.

The (musical) monologue: Jennifer Lopez reflects on what she accomplished in 2019, including slaying at the Met Gala, walking in Milan in that famous Versace dress and being proposed to by a Yankee.

The latest installment of “Them Trumps” reimagines a Trump campaign rally if the Trump family was black.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the Democrats’ efforts to impeach Donald Trump.

