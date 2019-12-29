Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Sunday, December 29th, 2019
Recommended Link

Science under attack: How Trump is sidelining researchers and their work

In three years, the administration has diminished the role of science in policymaking while disrupting research projects nationwide.
