Watch highlights from the tenth episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by alum Eddie Murphy, with Lizzo as the musical guest.

The cold open: 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis) and Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen) face off in a debate.

Eddie Murphy’s monologue during his return to SNL after 35 years gets interrupted by Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Sketch of the week: Mr. Robinson returns to explain how a lot has changed since the last visit to his neighborhood.

Weekend Update highlight: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to talk about celebrating Christmas and how President Trump’s impeachment is a Democratic coup that will disappear.

Weekend Update highlight: Gumby (Eddie Murphy) stops by Weekend Update to remind Michael Che and Colin Jost who he is, damn it.

A family (Eddie Murphy, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim) gathers around the dinner table to reflect on the holidays.

